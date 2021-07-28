Red Wings sign Michigan native defenseman Jordan Oesterle to two-year contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 14: Jordan Oesterle #82 of the Arizona Coyotes awaits a face-off during the NHL game against the San Jose Sharks at Gila River Arena on January 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Sharks defeated the Coyotes 4-3 in an overtime shoot-out. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Jordan Oesterle to a two-year contract.

Oesterle, 29, is a native of Dearborn Heights and a product of the Belle Tire youth hockey program. He played three seasons at Western Michigan.

Oesterle was undrafted out of college but signed with the Edmonton Oilers. He has spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. In 43 games this past season he scored a goal and 10 assists.

Oesterle is a lefthanded defenseman who can add valuable depth to Detroit’s blue line.

NHL free agency opened at noon Wednesday, July 28.

