Bobby Ryan signs professional tryout with Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are brining forward Bobby Ryan into training camp on a professional tryout.
Ryan, 34, played 33 games with Detroit this past season under a one-year contract. He notched 7 goals and 7 assists in that time. He scored four of those goals in his first three games with the Red Wings, which is a franchise record. But the the right wing’s season ended prematurely due to injury.
He became a restricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season and remains without a new contract.
The Red Wings have more than enough cap space left sign another free agent. Perhaps Ryan will sign another one-year deal.
Training camp next
Training camp gets going on Thursday, followed by the preseason.
Here is the 2021-22 preseason schedule:
- 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks @ United Center
- 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 vs. Buffalo Sabres @ Little Caesars Arena
- 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets @ Little Caesars Arena
- 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins @ PPG Paints Arena
- 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks @ Little Caesars Arena
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets @ Nationwide Arena
- 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins @ Little Caesars Arena
- 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 vs. Buffalo Sabres @ KeyBank Center
Detroit is scheduled to open the season Oct. 14 at home against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning.