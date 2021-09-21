Bobby Ryan signs professional tryout with Red Wings

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Detroit Red Wings right wing Bobby Ryan plays against the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Detroit Red Wings are brining forward Bobby Ryan into training camp on a professional tryout.

Ryan, 34, played 33 games with Detroit this past season under a one-year contract. He notched 7 goals and 7 assists in that time. He scored four of those goals in his first three games with the Red Wings, which is a franchise record. But the the right wing’s season ended prematurely due to injury.

Ad

He became a restricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season and remains without a new contract.

The Red Wings have more than enough cap space left sign another free agent. Perhaps Ryan will sign another one-year deal.

Training camp next

Training camp gets going on Thursday, followed by the preseason.

Here is the 2021-22 preseason schedule:

8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks @ United Center

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 vs. Buffalo Sabres @ Little Caesars Arena

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets @ Little Caesars Arena

1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins @ PPG Paints Arena

7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks @ Little Caesars Arena

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets @ Nationwide Arena

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins @ Little Caesars Arena

3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 vs. Buffalo Sabres @ KeyBank Center

Detroit is scheduled to open the season Oct. 14 at home against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning.

Previously: