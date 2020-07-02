Stretch of Southfield Freeway in Detroit closed for shooting investigation

DETROIT – Michigan State Police have closed northbound Southfield Freeway between 7 Mile and 8 Mile roads after a suspected shooting on the freeway early Thursday morning.

Traffic alert: This stretch of the northbound side of freeway will be closed for an investigation Thursday. Northbound vehicles can exit at 7 Mile Road and then re-enter the freeway at 8 Mile Road. State police are asking drivers to avoid the area for two hours (as of 8 a.m.).

Police said a man was driving northbound on the Southfield Freeway (M-39) about 4:30 a.m. between 7 Mile and 8 Mile roads when he saw a white SUV with window tints swerving in front of him. Police said he thought it was a drunk driver, so he backed off the vehicle.

As he continued, he heard a bang. Once he arrived at his destination, he found what he thought was a bullet hole in his vehicle, police said. No injuries were reported.

The man tried to file the report with the Southfield Police Department, but was directed to make the report with state police.

Troopers and detectives are investigating.