I-75 to close this weekend between I-94, Davison Freeway while crews work on replacing overpass

DETROIT – Both directions of I-75 will be closed this weekend between I-94 and the Davison Freeway while crews work on replacing the Milwaukee Avenue overpass above I-75 in Detroit.

Crews will be installing new bridge beams. The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday. Both directions of I-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.

The posted detour for northbound I-75 follows westbound I-94, northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway), and eastbound M-8 back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound M-8 to southbound M-10, back to southbound I-75.

The following ramps will close starting 8 p.m. on Friday:

Eastbound and westbound M-8 to southbound I-75

Holbrook Avenue to southbound I-75

Clay Street to southbound I-75

Eastbound and westbound I-94 to northbound I-75

Warren Avenue to northbound I-75.

All ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

What you need to know

