55ºF

Traffic

I-75 to close this weekend between I-94, Davison Freeway while crews work on replacing overpass

New bridge beams will be installed

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Construction, Traffic, I-75, I-94, Davison Freeway, Milwaukee Avenue, Overpass, Road Construction
photo

DETROIT – Both directions of I-75 will be closed this weekend between I-94 and the Davison Freeway while crews work on replacing the Milwaukee Avenue overpass above I-75 in Detroit.

Crews will be installing new bridge beams. The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday. Both directions of I-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.

The posted detour for northbound I-75 follows westbound I-94, northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway), and eastbound M-8 back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound M-8 to southbound M-10, back to southbound I-75.

The following ramps will close starting 8 p.m. on Friday:

  • Eastbound and westbound M-8 to southbound I-75
  • Holbrook Avenue to southbound I-75
  • Clay Street to southbound I-75
  • Eastbound and westbound I-94 to northbound I-75
  • Warren Avenue to northbound I-75.

All ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

What you need to know

  • MDOT is replacing the Milwaukee Avenue overpass above I-75.
  • Crews will be installing bridge beams, which requires a weekend closure of I-75 between I-94 and M-8 starting 9 p.m. on Friday.
  • Both directions of I-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.

Click here to view the live traffic map

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: