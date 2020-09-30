I-75 to close this weekend between I-94, Davison Freeway while crews work on replacing overpass

DETROIT – Both directions of I-75 will be closed this weekend between I-94 and the Davison Freeway while crews work on replacing the Milwaukee Avenue overpass above I-75 in Detroit.
Crews will be installing new bridge beams. The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday. Both directions of I-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.
The posted detour for northbound I-75 follows westbound I-94, northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway), and eastbound M-8 back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound M-8 to southbound M-10, back to southbound I-75.
The following ramps will close starting 8 p.m. on Friday:
- Eastbound and westbound M-8 to southbound I-75
- Holbrook Avenue to southbound I-75
- Clay Street to southbound I-75
- Eastbound and westbound I-94 to northbound I-75
- Warren Avenue to northbound I-75.
All ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
