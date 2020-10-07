Police investigate multiple vehicle, semi truck crash in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash involving four cars and a semi truck on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, at about 1:30 p.m. the traffic crash occurred at the intersection of Rawsonville and Textile roads in Ypsilanti Township.

Officials say individuals involved sustained serious injuries, though the full extent of the injuries has not been released. So far no deaths have been reported in connection with this crash.

The intersection was initially closed for further investigation and has since reopened.

No additional information has been provided.

