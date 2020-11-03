54ºF

NB lanes of Southfield Freeway closed to I-96 due to possible shooting

Witness reported possible shooting

Michigan State Police vehicles (WDIV)
Southfield Freeway northbound and ramp to I-96 has been closed due to a possible shooting, according to Michigan State Police.

State police said in a series of tweets that the shooting was reported by a witness.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a woman was cut off by a vehicle and she honked at the driver. A passenger in that vehicle fired a shot at the woman before the two occupants took off.

Police said the woman was not struck during the shooting. Investigators believe the vehicle may have been recently stolen.

An investigation is ongoing.

