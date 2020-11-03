NB lanes of Southfield Freeway closed to I-96 due to possible shooting

Southfield Freeway northbound and ramp to I-96 has been closed due to a possible shooting, according to Michigan State Police.

State police said in a series of tweets that the shooting was reported by a witness.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a woman was cut off by a vehicle and she honked at the driver. A passenger in that vehicle fired a shot at the woman before the two occupants took off.

Police said the woman was not struck during the shooting. Investigators believe the vehicle may have been recently stolen.

An investigation is ongoing.

View: More traffic news

Possible Shooting: Metro South Troops are closing the freeway NB M-39 and ramping to 96 for a possible shooting that occurred between unknown vehicles and reported by a witness. No one was hurt. Investigation is on going. pic.twitter.com/u2oR4DdHA0 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 3, 2020