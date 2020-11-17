4 children injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-94 at Cadieux Road

DETROIT – Four children, between ages 4 and 14, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday night on westbound Interstate 94 at Cadieux Road.

Michigan State Police was dispatched at about 8:20 p.m., according to a series of tweets from the department.

A preliminary investigation indicated that two vehicles were attempting to exit at Cadieux Road at the same time. The vehicles sideswiped each other and then struck the right shoulder wall.

MSP said one of the vehicles blocked the left lane of westbound I-94.

According to MSP, a 6-year-old was seriously injuries, a 4-year-old is in temporary serious condition, and a 9-year-old and 14-year-old are both in stable condition.

They were taken to a hospital.

The freeway is closed for investigation.

