Bridge work to close part of I-94 in Detroit this weekend

DETROIT – A portion of I-94 will be closed in Detroit this weekend due to bridge work.

Construction on the Mt. Elliott Street overpass will close I-94 from Gratiot Avenue to I-75 in Detroit beginning Friday, Dec. 11. Officials say all I-94 lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.

Entrance ramps to westbound I-94 between Conner Road and Chene Street will close at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 between Grand River Avenue and Mt. Elliott Street will also close at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11. These ramps are also expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Officials say that ramps from both directions of I-75 and the Lodge Freeway to eastbound I-94 will close at 8 p.m. on Dec. 11 and reopen by 5 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Amid the closures, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to southbound Gratiot Avenue to westbound Gratiot Connector, then northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94. Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to southbound I-75 to the eastbound Gratiot Connector, then eastbound Gratiot Avenue back to eastbound I-94.

