Bridge work to close part of I-94 in Detroit through Monday

DETROIT – Construction on the Cadillac Avenue overpass above I-94 in Detroit will close freeway lanes for the weekend, and a few entrance and exit ramps indefinitely.

Eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed between I-75 and Conner Street starting at 9 p.m. Friday, March 12. Crews will be demolishing the Cadillac Avenue overpass above I-94 during this closure. Entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Chalmers to Chene streets, and entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from I-96 to Gratiot Avenue will begin closing at 7 p.m. on Friday.

All I-94 lanes and entrance ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, March 15, officials say.

During the road closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to westbound Eight Mile Road, to southbound Gratiot Avenue, to westbound Gratiot Connector and then to northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94. Officials say one lane on westbound I-94 will remain open for local traffic up to Conner Street.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to southbound I-75, to eastbound Gratiot Connector, to northbound Gratiot Avenue and then to eastbound Eight Mile Road back to eastbound I-94.

Following the weekend closure, officials say the following I-94 entrance and exit ramps will remain closed during the rebuilding of the Cadillac Avenue overpass:

The M-3 entrance ramp to eastbound I-94

The eastbound I-94 exit to French Road

The French Road entrance ramp to westbound I-94

You can learn more about the Michigan Department of Transportations I-94 Modernization Project on their website here.

