Speed, alcohol suspected in vehicle crash that killed 46-year-old woman in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 46-yer-old woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Pontiac, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on June 1.

Authorities said the victim, from Pontiac, was driving a 2011 Buick Regal and turning left turn onto northbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Michigan Avenue when she was hit by a 2007 BMW 750.

The driver in the BMW -- a 48-year-old man from Mt. Clemens -- then struck a 2009 Dodge Journey waiting to turn left onto westbound Michigan Avenue.

The 46-year-woman in the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old driver in the Dodge Journey was treated at the scene.

Ad

The 48-year-old man in the BMW was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. He is in custody under the suspicion of driving under the influence.

Deputies said alcohol and speed appeared to be factors, and a search warrant was completed for a blood draw.

The crash is under investigation.

MORE: traffic news