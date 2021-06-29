WB I-94 to reopen in Detroit, Dearborn; eastbound lanes remain closed for repairs

DETROIT – Westbound I-94 is set to reopen in Detroit and Dearborn on Tuesday afternoon, but the eastbound lanes could be closed for another week or more due to damage caused by flooding over the weekend.

Westbound lanes reopen

The westbound lanes are expected to reopen from West Grand Boulevard to Michigan Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday (June 29), according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Three lanes will be reopened, except near West Grand Boulevard, where only two lanes will be open because the right lane needs repairs, officials said.

The eastbound I-96 ramp to westbound I-94 will remain closed during those repairs.

All westbound lanes are expected to reopen after the holiday weekend, according to MDOT.

Eastbound lanes still closed

Eastbound I-94 will remain closed from Michigan Avenue to West Grand Boulevard while crews make extensive repairs in some areas, especially near Warren Avenue, according to MDOT.

The repairs might require more than a week or two before the eastbound lanes can be reopened, officials said.

Eastbound Michigan Avenue is a detour route into Detroit, or drivers can take northbound Southfield Freeway to eastbound I-96 to eastbound I-94, according to MDOT.

