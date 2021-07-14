Right lane reopens on southbound I-75 in Troy following tanker truck fire

TROY, Mich. – The right lane of southbound Interstate 75 in Troy has reopened Tuesday following a tanker truck fire, according to the Troy Police Department.

Police said a single lane on northbound I-75 is expected to open Wednesday.

“There is significant damage to the freeway pavement. Construction will begin to rebuild the center and left lanes of both directions, along with the barrier wall,” read a tweet from the Troy Police Department.

Video shows I-75 scorched day after fuel tanker fire in Troy

MDOT UPDATE: The right lane of southbound I-75 has reopened, a single-lane of northbound is expected to open tomorrow. There is significant damage to the freeway pavement. Construction will begin to rebuild the center and left lanes of both directions, along with the barrier wall pic.twitter.com/3mey0rWO5o — Troy Police Department (@TroyMI_Police) July 14, 2021

The reopening comes as a stretch of I-75, from Rochester Road to Square Lake Road, has been closed for nearly one day after a fuel tanker struck a concrete median and caught fire. Officials previously said the freeway could be closed for days amid repairs.

The tanker fire on Monday scorched a stretch of northbound I-75. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials said crews will be resurfacing the newly-paved road, and hope to complete the project by early August.

Video shows moments leading up to tanker truck fire on I-75 in Troy

