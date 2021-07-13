Video shows moments leading up to tanker truck fire on I-75 in Troy

TROY – Police have released new footage showing the moment a tanker truck driver lost control and slammed into a median on Interstate 75 in Troy, causing an explosion.

The incident happened at about 1:15 p.m. on Monday near Big Beaver Road. Authorities said a section of the freeway is expected to be closed through at least Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

Police said the 46-year-old driver, from St. Clair, suffered minor injuries. They said he was hauling 14,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel.

Police said no other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Troy Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 248-524-3477.

