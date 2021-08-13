Weekend construction to close several roads, freeways across Metro Detroit

Road work will cause several road and freeway closures this weekend across Metro Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the following roads will be closed during the weekend of Aug. 13-16:

I-75

Oakland County - NB I-75 ramp closed to EB/WB I-696, Friday 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Oakland County - SB I-75 Ramp Closed to Chrysler Drive, Monday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Oakland County - EB I-75 Business Loop, M-1 to I-75, 2 lanes open, moving left lane closure, Monday-Tuesday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wayne County - SB I-75, 7 Mile Road to Nevada Street, 1 lane open, 3 closed, Friday 9 p.m.-Monday 5 a.m.

Wayne County - NB Oakland Avenue closed over I-75, Friday 7 p.m.-Monday 5 a.m.

I-94

Wayne County - EB I-94, E Grand Boulevard to M-53/Van Dyke Avenue, 2 lanes open, left lane closed, Monday 7 a.m.-late Sept.

Wayne County - WB I-94 ramp closed to SB Harper Avenue, Monday 7 a.m.-Thursday 7 a.m.

Wayne County- NB/SB Harper Avenue at I-94, 2 lanes open, right lane closed intermittently, Monday 7 a.m.-Thursday 7 a.m.

Wayne County - NB/SB Harper Avenue ramp closed to WB I-94, Monday 7 a.m.-Thursday 7 a.m.

I-275

Oakland County - SB I-275 closed at Grand River Avenue, closed intermittently, Saturday 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

Wayne County - WB Sibley Road ramp closed to SB I-275, Friday 6 a.m.-late August.

I-696

Oakland County - EB I-696 ramp to M-1, 1 ramp lane open, 1 closed, Friday 7 a.m.-Tuesday 5 p.m.

M-1 (Woodward Avenue)

Oakland County – NB/SB M-1 closed, Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard to Auburn Avenue, Friday 9 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m.

M-3 (Gratiot Avenue)

Macomb County - NB/SB M-3 closed at 21 Mile Road, Friday 6 a.m.-6:15 a.m.

M-8

Wayne County – WB M-8/Davison Street at Dexter Avenue, 1 lane open, 2 right closed, Saturday 7 a.m.-Monday 3 p.m.

M-14

Wayne County – EB/WB M-14, Sheldon Road to I-275, 1 lane open, Saturday 5 a.m.-Monday 6 a.m.

Wayne County – EB/WB M-14, Sheldon Road to I-275, 2 lanes open, right lane closed, Monday 6 a.m.-late August.

M-19

Macomb County - NB/SB M-19, Main Street to 31 Mile Road, 1 lane open, Saturday 7 a.m.-Sunday 9 p.m., with intermittent flagging.

M-59

Macomb County – EB/WB M-59, Ryan Road to Van Dyke Avenue, 1 lane open, 2 right closed, Friday 7 p.m.-Monday 5 a.m.

Macomb County - WB Mound Road ramp closed to WB M-59, Friday 9 a.m.-Monday 5 a.m.

Macomb County - NB/SB Utica Road ramp closed to EB M-59, Friday 7 p.m.-Monday 5 a.m.

Macomb County – WB Utica Road closed at Martin Road, Monday 6 a.m.-late August.

US-24 Dixie Highway

Oakland County – NB/SB US-24 closed, Andersonville to Maybee, closed intermittently, Saturday 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

See a map of all road work projects from MDOT here.

