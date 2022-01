AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Police are currently at the scene of “multiple crashes with multiple vehicles involved” on I-75 in Auburn Hills.

An alert was sent out about a crash on southbound I-75 between Joslyn and Lapeer roads, but officials said there are vehicles involved on both sides of the freeway.

No additional information about the crashes has been revealed.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution due to slippery conditions caused by Monday’s snowfall.

CHECK: Metro Detroit traffic map