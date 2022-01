It’s a slow-go on Metro Detroit roads as snow creates slick driving conditions across the area.

Officials are urging residents to stay off the roads unless it’s absolutely necessary to allow crews to treat freeways. The area is under a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. on Monday with 2-4 inches of snow expected by this evening.

Track the latest road conditions with the live traffic map here. You can follow MDOT updates below: