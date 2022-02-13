EB I-696 closed in Farmington Hills due to car crash

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The eastbound lanes on I-696 are closed after I-275 Sunday afternoon due to a traffic crash, police say.

According to Michigan State Police, several vehicles have been involved in a crash on I-696 in Farmington Hills on Sunday. The freeway closure began around 12:29 p.m.

It is currently unclear when the eastbound lanes will reopen. Police have not yet provided many details.

EB I-696 after I-275

FREEWAY CLOSED due to multiple vehicle traffic crash. Please slow down out there! More information as we get it. pic.twitter.com/9qCODZnUgC — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 13, 2022

