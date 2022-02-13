21º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

EB I-696 closed in Farmington Hills due to car crash

Police say several vehicles involved in crash on freeway just after I-275

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Traffic, Crash, Car Crash, I-696, I-275, Metro Detroit, Michigan State Police, Local, News, Local News, Farmington Hills, MSP
(pixabay)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The eastbound lanes on I-696 are closed after I-275 Sunday afternoon due to a traffic crash, police say.

According to Michigan State Police, several vehicles have been involved in a crash on I-696 in Farmington Hills on Sunday. The freeway closure began around 12:29 p.m.

It is currently unclear when the eastbound lanes will reopen. Police have not yet provided many details.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit as we receive updates.

Click here to see our live traffic map.

More: Local news

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email