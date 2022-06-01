78º

Semi truck rollover closes NB Lodge Freeway at Livernois Avenue in Detroit

Video shows semi truck on side, blocking all lanes

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – A semi truck rolled over and blocked all northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway between Livernois and Wyoming avenues in Detroit.

The incident was reported by MDOT at 7:39 a.m. Video from Sky 4 shows the semi truck rolled over onto its side and blocking all northbound lanes.

It appears asphalt has spilled from the truck and onto the freeway.

