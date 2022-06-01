A semi truck rolled over and blocked all northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway between Livernois and Wyoming avenues in Detroit. READ: https://www.clickondetroit.com/traffic/2022/06/01/semi-truck-rollover-closes-nb-lodge-freeway-at-livernois-avenue-in-detroit/

DETROIT – A semi truck rolled over and blocked all northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway between Livernois and Wyoming avenues in Detroit.

The incident was reported by MDOT at 7:39 a.m. Video from Sky 4 shows the semi truck rolled over onto its side and blocking all northbound lanes.

It appears asphalt has spilled from the truck and onto the freeway.

View: Live traffic map

Watch footage from Sky 4 in the video player below:

A semi truck rolled over and blocked all northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway between Livernois and Wyoming avenues in Detroit. READ: https://www.clickondetroit.com/traffic/2022/06/01/semi-truck-rollover-closes-nb-lodge-freeway-at-livernois-avenue-in-detroit/