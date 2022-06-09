Trooper, driver OK after crash on I-94 near 10 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores

Police said a Michigan State Police trooper’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked and responding to a crash.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Police said a Michigan State Police trooper’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked and responding to a crash.

The trooper was parked on the right shoulder of westbound I-94 near 10 Mile Road at 8 p.m. Wednesday (June 8) in St. Clair Shores with his emergency lights on while responding to a single-car crash.

Police said a driver traveling in the left lane lost control, crossed all lanes of traffic and crashed into the back of the patrol car. The force of the crash pushed the patrol car into the vehicle that had crashed initially.

The driver and his passenger had minor injuries and declined medical treatment, according to police. The trooper was transported to the hospital and released after being treated for a minor laceration.

Read: Michigan police make 193 stops, 13 arrests in ‘Move Over’ law enforcement in Metro Detroit

Ad