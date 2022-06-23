WB I-696 to be closed ‘several hours’ near I-275 in Oakland County due to fatal crash

The scene of a June 23, 2022, crash on westbound I-696 in Oakland County.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The westbound lanes of I-696 are expected to be closed for “several hours” near I-275 in Oakland County while police investigate a fatal crash.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Thursday (June 23) on westbound I-696 near Orchard Lake Road, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police troopers said two people were killed and two others were taken to the hospital.

UPDATE: 2 killed, 2 badly hurt in crash involving semi truck, multiple cars on I-696 in Oakland County

All westbound lanes of I-696 are closed. Cars are being ramped off onto I-275. State police said drivers should avoid the area for “the next several hours.”

Ad

No additional information has been revealed.

The scene of a June 23, 2022, crash on I-696 in Oakland County. (WDIV)

The scene of a June 23, 2022, crash on I-696 in Oakland County. (WDIV)