Vote 4 The Best 2020: Top 10 Italian restaurants in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Who is serving up the best Italian food in Metro Detroit in 2020?

The 2020 Vote 4 The Best period for local businesses wrapped up in July -- and the winners are in! All of the winners are voted by Local 4 viewers.

Top 10 Italian restaurants in Metro Detroit:

Gnocchi Italian Restaurant (Clinton Township) Zeoli’s Modern Italian (Clawson) Villa Restaurant & Pizzeria (Eastpointe) Buon Appetito Italian Cuisine (Romeo) Andiamo (Multiple Locations) Ferlito’s Family Dining & Pizza (Grosse Pointe Woods) Italia Gardens (Oxford, Flint, Davison, Grand Blanc) Antonio’s Cucina Italiana and Roman Village (Multiple Locations) Da Francesco’s (Shelby Township) Loui’s Pizza (Hazel Park)

