Winter weather advisory issued ahead of snowstorm in Metro Detroit

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan ahead of a snowstorm that’s expected to arrive overnight.

The winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, Livingston and Lenawee counties are affected.

Snow accumulations are expected to be between 2 and 4 inches in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the snowfall is expected to arrive between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers should prepare for slippery and dangerous road conditions.

