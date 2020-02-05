Winter weather advisory issued ahead of snowstorm in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan ahead of a snowstorm that’s expected to arrive overnight.
The winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.
Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, Livingston and Lenawee counties are affected.
Snow accumulations are expected to be between 2 and 4 inches in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor, according to the National Weather Service.
Most of the snowfall is expected to arrive between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.
Drivers should prepare for slippery and dangerous road conditions.
