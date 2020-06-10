81ºF

SE Michigan weather: Tracking radar, alerts, power outages June 10, 2020

DETROIT – We are expecting severe weather Wednesday afternoon between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. in southeastern Michigan.

Potential hazards include damaging wind gusts (up to 70 mph), tornadoes and large hail.

The probability for damaging wind gusts, possibly approaching 70 mph, is a 45% chance within 25 miles of any location in southeastern Michigan.

We’ll be tracking:

Check back for updates throughout the day.

