SE Michigan weather: Tracking radar, alerts, power outages June 10, 2020
DETROIT – We are expecting severe weather Wednesday afternoon between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. in southeastern Michigan.
Potential hazards include damaging wind gusts (up to 70 mph), tornadoes and large hail.
The probability for damaging wind gusts, possibly approaching 70 mph, is a 45% chance within 25 miles of any location in southeastern Michigan.
