Metro Detroit weather: Warmth sticks around

DETROIT – Brisk winds spiked temperatures into the 60s Thursday afternoon. But we get another day of unseasonable warmth without the winds on Friday, before a half-wet weekend.

Warmth Persists

With average highs in the upper 40s, getting highs in the mid 60s seems like a gift. In fact, that only fell short of the 68-degree record by a skosh. We’ll return to the 60s tomorrow, keeping a decent amount of sunshine and winds that should remain around 10–15 mph throughout the day. A cold front slices through late in the day that will bring noticeable changes for the weekend.

Typical November

The cold air behind that front will have temperatures struggling to hit 50 on Saturday, and reaching only the mid 40s on Sunday. That resembles a southeast Michigan November much more than our midweek conditions. We’ll get a healthy dose of rain along with it, at least for the second half of the weekend. Dry conditions persist until daybreak on Sunday. This will be mainly liquid, with a quick burst of wintry mix on the front and back ends. Other than some very early precipitation on Monday, we’re dry until the middle of the week.

Seasonable Turkey Day

Temperatures throughout next week will be very close to normal. That includes Thanksgiving Thursday when highs will reach the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies. The rain we’re expecting for Wednesday will wrap up before daybreak on Thursday morning, giving us dry but breezy conditions for America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Downtown Detroit.

As always, we are your home for all the action on Local 4 and our digital platforms.