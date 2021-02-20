Metro Detroit weather: On-and-off snow showers Friday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown.

Cloudy skies with snow showers are still around at the start of Friday evening. Surfaces get slippery again. It becomes much colder later Friday night. Sunshine will return Saturday, followed by some snow by the end of Sunday. That said, some thawing is still due to arrive next week.

Friday evening remains cloudy with on-and-off snow showers. The Detroit Red Wings host the Florida Panthers at LCA; the University of Detroit Mercy’s mens basketball team plays against Robert Morris in Detroit and Wayne State’s men’s basketball team is at home against Saginaw Valley State. Outside all of those arenas, temperatures will slip into the low 20s by the end of this evening and to the teens before midnight.

Friday night becomes frigid as snow showers move away. Overnight lows will be near 10°F with windchills in the single digits to near 0°F, at times.

Weekend forecast

Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:16 a.m.

Some sunshine will return Saturday. It will remain subfreezing most of Saturday, but afternoon temperatures will be near 30°F. Windchills will be in the teens and 20s much of the day.

Sunday will have increasing clouds and it will be chilly. Highs will be near 30°F or just a bit higher.

Incoming snow Sunday night

Snow returns Sunday night and Monday morning. A trace to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible for the morning commute, Monday.

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Finally, some thawing will take place on Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny with the mercury getting close to 40°F or higher.

We’ll have some melting on Wednesday afternoon, too. Highs will be in the upper 30s under partly sunny skies.

