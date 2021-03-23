Metro Detroit weather: Less sun, but still warm

Happy World Meteorological Day! It was on this date in 1950 that the World Meteorological Organization was developed as a specialized agency within the United Nations. The WMO does a world of good, such as natural disaster reduction efforts through better warning systems, standardization of international weather observation equipment and observations and, of course, climate change research. Several years ago I had the privilege of visiting WMO headquarters in Geneva and interviewing the Secretary General in his office, and it is amazing what the WMO has accomplished over the past seven decades.

A little closer to home, although we’ll have more cloud cover today than we’ve seen in the past three days combined, we’ll still get at least partial sun at times, and the unusually warm airmass is still with us. As such, highs today will reach the mid to upper 60s (14 degrees Celsius). However, we’ll have a southeast wind at 8 to 13 mph and, as you folks on the eastside know, that breeze in early spring keeps you much cooler coming off those cold Great Lakes waters.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:31 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:49 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with scattered showers developing. Rainfall amounts will be light, and not put a dent into the moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions being experienced across much of southeast Michigan (Metro Airport has only received 0.03 inches of rain so far this month). Lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), which is our average HIGH this time of year! Southeast wind continues, at 5 to 10 mph.

Scattered showers will end Wednesday morning, and it’ll then become partly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be entirely ruled out north of M-59 and west of I-75, but most of us should remain dry Wednesday afternoon. Highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Becoming cloudy on Thursday with rain developing by late afternoon. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Rain reigns Thursday night…this will be the good soaking rain that we desperately need, with an inch of much-needed water possible. Lows in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Rain ends Friday afternoon, and it’ll become windy. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Partly cloudy to start on Saturday, then becoming mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower, late. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely Saturday night into at least the first half of Sunday, with highs Sunday near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).