Metro Detroit weather: Wet, windy and warm Wednesday

Weather is all about perspective, so I want to begin with a reminder that today’s average HIGH is 49 degrees (9.5 degrees Celsius). And many of us are starting our Wednesday warmer than that!

We will have some scattered showers cross the area this morning, and then skies become partly cloudy. That incoming sunshine will boost our temperatures, which then causes more parcels of air to rise, which then causes a greater mixing of the lower atmosphere. That mixing will bring down some stronger wind from aloft, so gusts from the south or southwest at 30 to 40 mph are certainly attainable.

The warmer air – highs should once again hit 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) – will also make the atmosphere more unstable, so some scattered late afternoon showers and thunderstorms are also possible. Not everybody will get one, but the risk will be there. And remember that thunderstorms also pull down some of the stronger wind to the surface, so any thunderstorm could be a gusty one. Keep an eye on the free Local4Casters weather app’s radar this afternoon to stay one step ahead of the weather. Actually, our app is so good that you can stay TWO steps ahead of the weather…check out the Futurecast page, which shows you the radar’s projected storm movement for the next few hours.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:29 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:50 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind settles down to 8 to 12 mph.

Even if we start our Thursday with some sunshine, clouds will increase and rain will develop from south to north starting in the mid-to-late afternoon. Highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Rain and thunderstorms are likely, and this will be the desperately needed rain we need, as many of us could exceed one inch of rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Rain ends Friday morning, with some sun coming out during the afternoon. However, it will become windy…perhaps even windier than Wednesday afternoon with gusts to 40 mph. Highs only near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) so, compared to where we’ve been, it’ll actually feel a little brisk out there.

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Saturday starts with at least partial sunshine, then clouds increase and showers are possible by late afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely Saturday night, with lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Showers end early Sunday, then becoming partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Sirens Will Sound Today

Just a reminder that this is Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week, and there will be a statewide test tornado warning at 1:00 p.m. Most communities will sound their sirens at that time. I wish every community would participate in this drill, but it is their choice to do so, or not. When you hear those sirens, just pause for a moment and think about where you would go for safety should you hear that siren during a true severe weather event.