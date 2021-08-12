Metro Detroit weather alert: River flood warning issued for Macomb County

A river flood warning has been issued for Macomb County Thursday morning after severe thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Michigan overnight Wednesday.

Macomb County is under a river flood warning until 12:43 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

According to the National Weather Service, the Clinton River near Clinton Township is expected to experience minor flooding. As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the river was at 16.9 feet, and is expected to reach 17.1 feet by Thursday afternoon. Officials say the river’s “flood stage” is when the water reaches 16 feet.

More pop-up storms are expected Thursday afternoon, but they will likely not be as severe. Read the latest forecast here.

