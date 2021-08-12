Metro Detroit weather alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for 6 local counties

DETROIT – The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings Thursday morning for several Michigan counties.

The counties of Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12. The warning was originally set to expire at 7:30 a.m. for some of these counties, but was extended.

Washtenaw County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

More storms are possible Thursday afternoon, but likely not as severe. Click here to read the latest update from the Local4Casters.

