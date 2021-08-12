Mostly Cloudy icon
71º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Metro Detroit weather alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for 6 local counties

Warnings in effect until 8:15 a.m. Thursday

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Weather, Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Thunderstorms, Severe Weather, Local, Michigan, Metro Detroit Weather, Weather Alerts, Monroe County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, Lenawee County, Weather Center
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings Thursday morning for several Michigan counties.

The counties of Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12. The warning was originally set to expire at 7:30 a.m. for some of these counties, but was extended.

Washtenaw County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

More storms are possible Thursday afternoon, but likely not as severe. Click here to read the latest update from the Local4Casters.

View live radar:

Weather links

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email