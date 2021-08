DETROIT – A heat advisory has been issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

Highs will be near 90 degrees on Saturday coupled with humidity.

According to the National Weather Service, heat index values will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

