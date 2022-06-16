Metro Detroit weather: Sweet relief from the extreme heat

DETROIT – Our Heat Warnings and Advisories have expired here in Metro Detroit but it’s still warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s feeling very uncomfortable in this humid air. Without AC or a place to cool down, heat illness is still a threat so be mindful and check on anyone you might be concerned about this Thursday morning. There is a cold front on the way through our area and it will spark a few isolated showers and storms before 7-8am. These storms could be strong to severe with winds over 50mph and quarter inch sized hail. Stay tuned to Local 4 News Today early this morning as these showers and storms move across our area.

Sunrise 5:56 a.m.

Mostly cloudy conditions as you head out but most of us won’t get much in the way of showers other than the isolated strong storms as this weak cold front blows through. It will still be a very warm day all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario as skies gradually clear and the warming winds pick up WSW 7-17 gusting 20-25mph. Mostly sunny skies return this afternoon and highs will settle near 90F with a much better feel in the air. The humidity is being stripped throughout the day setting the stage for a string of very comfortable days ahead as we head into the Father’s Day Weekend. We should warn you that the hot and steamy stuff is returning next week.

Ad

Sunset 9:12 p.m.

Friday is going to be the pick day of the week with more comfortable sleeping weather, tons of sunshine, and lower 80s and lower humidity into the afternoon. It’s still a bit breezy tomorrow with cooler air coming in for the weekend and those Friday winds NW 10-20 gusting 20-25mph at times. So, Saturday will start with some cooler temps in the lower 50s followed by highs in the middle 70s with a beautiful blend of sun and clouds.

We could see some Metro Detroit suburbs dipping down into the upper 40s both weekend mornings while most of us stay in the lower 50s early on. Sunday is Juneteenth and Father’s Day and it will be a guaranteed winner. Cool upper 40s to low 50s early with more and more sunshine helping highs hit the upper 70s to near 80F. Get out there and enjoy it.

The heat and humidity will be returning early next week with upper 80s Monday and into the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday here in Metro Detroit. The computer models hint at a few scattered rain and thundershowers popping with the heat of the day both Tuesday and Wednesday but, keep your plans in place for now knowing it’s going to be hot and humid. Please make sure you and yours have the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of storms and our active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

Ad

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android