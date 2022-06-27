Pleasant day with clear skies for Detroit’s Ford Fireworks show tonight

DETROIT – Happy Monday morning, Metro Detroit!

At least temperatures have moved into the comfortable zone after a cold front came through here late Sunday. A second cool front moves through this morning.

Temperatures start in the upper 50s to low 60s as you head out. The skies are mostly clear, so grab those sunglasses -- and maybe throw a sweatshirt in the mix, if you’re planning on heading Downtown for the return of the Ford Fireworks in Detroit tonight. We will broadcast the great show on Local 4 if you are staying home.

Today’s sunrise was at 5:59 a.m.

We’ll enjoy wall-to-wall sunshine across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario -- although, the northwest breeze may create a few more clouds across the tip of the Thumb and into Southern Ontario.

Don’t forget to apply and reapply that sunscreen. Temps are cooler and the humidity is low, but the sun angle is high, and you will burn if you are not protected.

High temperatures will hit the mid-70s or slightly warmer today. The winds will be a bit pesky in the morning and afternoon, moving WNW at 7-15 mph, and then will calm down as we head into the evening hours.

Temps will dip into the 60s as the sun sets.

Skies are looking clear for the Ford Fireworks tonight, which is rare for us, since we normally have a storm threat or intense heat to worry about! So, enjoy the show, everyone!

More: What to know for tonight’s Ford Fireworks show in Downtown Detroit

Today’s sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Pleasant Tuesday

The dry and comfy air will cool down into the upper 40s and low 50s early Tuesday.

The sunshine will get help from a warming wind on Tuesday, helping highs back in the range of 80 degrees. The winds will be light, moving SW at 5-10 mph. The skies will become a beautiful blend of mostly sunshine and a few clouds as the humidity stays on the lower side, keeping that 80 degrees feeling very pleasant.

Wednesday morning rain chance

There is a weak disturbance moving over Metro Detroit on Wednesday morning, bringing a slight chance for a few light showers before the sun rises. But most of our Hump Day will be on the dry side.

Wednesday morning lows will be near 60 degrees, and the afternoon highs will hit the low or even middle 80s as skies gradually clear during the late morning and afternoon.

Humidity increases

Thursday and Friday will be toasty with an increase in humidity too.

Highs will hit the upper 80s to low 90s Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and manageable mugginess Friday will bring the low 90s and heat indices into the mid-90s.

We will likely see some scattered afternoon rain and thundershowers to end the work week. Right now, the computer models are more optimistic about better rain chances Friday night and Saturday morning. Stay tuned.

