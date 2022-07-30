Warm temperatures, low humidity expected throughout Metro Detroit

Most of Metro Detroit is waking up with temperatures in the 50s under partly cloudy skies to get going on your Saturday. It is a blessing to get a few days without the heavy humidity and sweltering heat because the nights and mornings are ideal for a little early morning walk or sleeping with the windows open, saving you a little bit on that power bill. We will warm quickly after the sun gets up as the normal end of July humidity remains on hold. Enjoy another absolutely beautiful day which is also the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. Grab the sunscreen and get ready to head into the 80s again.

Today will be a little bit like the weather we had here yesterday but way better for a couple of good reasons. The humidity is still on the lower side, which is the main similarity, but this Saturday’s forecast calls for brighter sunshine, fewer clouds, and lighter winds. We have had some breezy to gusty winds the last couple of days which played a part in the conditions for the professional golfers here in Detroit. Saturday high temperatures will hit the low to middle 80s with winds WNW to WSW 5-12mph, making for perfect playing conditions at the DGC or for whatever you have going on in the great outdoors today.

SUNSET: 8:55 PM

Looking at the days ahead

Sunday brings the end of July as we start with more comfortably cooler air. Temps are in the upper 50s to low 60s first thing tomorrow morning under clear skies and light winds. We will see and feel a very slow change through the day as we warm slightly and add a touch of humidity. Sunshine will mix with a few more afternoon clouds as our Metro Detroit highs hit the middle 80s Sunday, which will also be the end of our stretch of comfy weather, and no rain is expected throughout the entire weekend.

Monday is the beginning of August, and let the warmup begin. The air you can wear is returning to Metro Detroit with Monday afternoon highs in the upper 80s, feeling a degree or three warmer. Skies will go from mostly to partly sunny into the mid or late afternoon, with a chance for a few showers later on. Scattered rain and thundershowers become more likely late Monday and early Tuesday morning, which would be great for the grass and garden.

Tuesday may not be that bad after a cool front crosses with those early morning showers. That means our high temperatures will land between 85F and 90F with clearing skies on Tuesday afternoon. Then, it’s low to mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday, with dangerous triple-digit heat indices starting in the middle of next week. Think about getting our free Local4Casters app to steer you clear of summer storms and any trouble as we go through the dog days ahead.

