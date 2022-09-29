Drier air moving in, clouds clearing out with possible fog in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Well, I’m not surprised by the weather very often, but I sure was Thursday. Wednesday night’s northeast wind brought additional moisture in from Lake Huron. That moisture was trapped underneath a temperature inversion (that occurs when the temperature as you head aloft rises instead of falls as usual).

This allowed the cloud cover to persist through the night, and the late September sun just wasn’t strong enough to warm us up enough Thursday to bust that inversion and scour out the clouds.

But drier air is moving in, and we will clear out Thursday night. The clear skies combined with light wind will allow temps to drop into the low-40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) with a north-northeast wind at 2 to 5 mph. Some rural spots, especially those areas that start the night clear, could touch the upper-30s (4 degrees Celsius). A few areas of locally dense fog are also possible late at night.

Thursday evening’s sunset is at 7:18 p.m., and Friday morning’s sunrise is at 7:29 a.m.

Friday

Mostly sunny on our Finally Friday, with highs rebounding into the mid-to-upper-60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday evening, then some high clouds from ex-Hurricane Ian will move in during the overnight hours. Lows in the mid-to-upper-40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Partly cloudy on Saturday as we still have those high clouds from ex-Hurricane Ian, although it’s possible that the southeastern half of the area could end up more mostly cloudy due to those clouds. Regardless, they are not rain-producing clouds, so don’t worry about that—highs are in the upper-60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low-50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly sunny on Sunday, but it’ll be breezy and cooler, with highs in the low-to-mid-60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Not Much Rain in the Extended Forecast

We desperately need some rain, as the heart of our area is now in Moderate Drought according to this week’s Drought Monitor, which was just released today. But I only see one rain chance – next Wednesday night / Thursday – over the next week, and even that chance doesn’t look like it’ll be much. So the drought continues for the foreseeable future.

