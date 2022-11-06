Drier weather continues into the beginning of next week before a warm-up moves in for Metro Detroit

Sunday Night

It’s been a nice end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and some high cloud cover sticking around the region, and we will keep the tranquil weather into the forecast into the overnight hours tonight. Expect mainly clear skies tonight, overnight lows remaining on the chilly side into the low to mid 40s.

First Part of Next Week

The dry weather sticks around for the majority of next week. Expect plenty of sunshine as we work through the first part of the week with a little more cloud cover working into the region as we head into the end of next week. Temperatures briefly cooler as we work through Monday and Tuesday with most everyone into the 50s, where we should be for this time in November. But another warming trend is on the way as we work back into the lower to mid 60s for Wednesday and into the lower 70s again for Thursday.

End of Next Week

Another system rolls into the region for the end of next week. We will bring another chance of rain showers into the forecast with high temperatures back into the upper 50s by the afternoon.

Colder Changes Next Weekend

Then, colder changes move into the region for the start of next weekend. Below average temperatures will move into most of the lower 48 states, including Michigan. High temperatures running 5-10 degrees below average as we head into the middle 40s by Saturday afternoon, keeping a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast.

The colder air will continue to spill into the region for the end of the weekend with well below average temperatures continuing. Thanks to a forecast northwest flow, we will keep temperatures in the upper 30s to right around 40 degrees with a mixture of sunshine and clouds by Sunday afternoon.