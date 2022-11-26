A 50/50 Weekend for Metro Detroit, Sunshine continues before rain moves into the region -- What you can expect

Start of the Weekend

After a really nice way to end the holiday week with plenty of sunshine, it’s a clear and cold start this morning, but we keep the nice weather around as we work into the first half of the weekend.

High pressure builds into the forecast for the first part of the weekend, expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday. High temperatures heading right to the mid 50s by the time we get to the afternoon. It will be a little breezy once again heading into the afternoon with winds gusting as high as 25 MPH.

Rain Moves into Metro Detroit

If you’re going to be traveling home from visiting family and friends for the end of the weekend on Sunday, soggy weather will be the rule for the Eastern 1/3rd of the United States thanks to the cold front that will bring us rainfall, so if you will be traveling by road or even by air, pack your patience and give yourself some extra time.

Another system heads our way by the time we get to the end of the weekend for Sunday, expect cloudy skies, moving in, with rain showers on and off throughout the day. High temperatures heading for the mid to upper 40s by Sunday afternoon. As that system pulls off to the east, we will keep the cloud cover into the start of next week, expect mostly cloudy skies on Monday as well as colder air moves into the region. High temperature is heading for the middle 40s by Monday afternoon.

We keep the cloud cover in the forecast for Tuesday, before another system moves into the region, by the time we get to the middle of next week for Wednesday.

Another System Moves into the Region

Expect the rain to kick in late on Tuesday night and last into Wednesday. High temperature is getting a little warmer by the time we get to the middle of the week, heading for the lower 50s by Wednesday afternoon with the rain, showers developing, and its temperatures crash well below freezing overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we will see the rain showers give way to a few snowflakes before it’s all said and done as the moisture from this system moves out of the region quick.

Behind this system, we will keep the clouds into the forecast for Thursday and Friday, and we bring colder temperatures into the forecast as we work into the end of the week as well. High temperatures only making it into the upper 30s for Thursday and right around 40 degrees by the end of next week on Friday.