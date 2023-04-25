Freeze warning going into effect Wednesday in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

A Freeze Warning is going into effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday for most of Southeast Lower Michigan. The only exception will be St. Clair and Sanilac counties, where widespread frost is not expected.

4Warn Weather – Here we go again!

A Freeze Warning is going into effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday for most of Southeast Lower Michigan. The only exception will be St. Clair and Sanilac counties, where widespread frost is not expected.

A brief period of overnight clearing will allow temps to drop to the mid-30s.

A mix of sun and clouds is ahead for Wednesday, with highs well below normal again, around 54 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday looks like the best day of the week, with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Our normal high should be in the low 60s.

Friday

The chance of showers returns Friday and lasts into next week. Another blast of cold air is on the way as well.

