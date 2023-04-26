Freeze warning issued in most of SE Michigan for Thursday morning -- what to know

4Warn Weather – A freeze warning has been issued for the majority of lower southeastern Michigan except for Sanilac and St. Clair counties from 2 a.m. until 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

With temperatures going close to or below freezing overnight tonight, plants that are left outside could sustain some damage due to the cold temperatures. Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drop slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above ground pipes to prevent them from freezing.

Read: When is the best time to plant in spring? Why soil temperatures matter

We finally broke out into some much-needed sunshine as we worked through the day and kept some cloud cover into the forecast through the day as well, and we get one more dry day ahead in the forecast before rainy changes move in just in time for the weekend.

We will keep some cloud cover into the forecast through the mid-evening hours tonight before skies go mainly clear. With the clearing skies, this will allow what we call good radiational cooling to happen. Heat escapes the surface through the mainly clear skies and allows temperatures to drop close to or below freezing once again for the third night in a row. Because of this, a freeze warning is once again in effect overnight tonight. Overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s for everyone.

Sunshine will continue thanks to high-pressure building into the region for Thursday. This will also bring a good southerly flow into the region as well. The southerly flow will warm us up compared to where we have been all week. High temperatures will make it into the upper 50s to lower 60s by tomorrow afternoon.

Changes move back into the region looking ahead to the end of the upcoming week and weekend with multiple chances for rain in the forecast. Right now, we are looking at two areas of low pressure heading our way. The first one moves in from Friday and into Saturday, this will bring us a chance of rain on Friday before we get a break for Saturday Morning, then another wave of rain moves in Saturday afternoon and evening.

The second low-pressure system stick around from late Saturday through the beginning of next week. This will bring waves of rain into the region from Sunday through late Monday Night. With some colder air moving in as well, we may be able to mix a few snowflakes into the region on Sunday in some of our northern communities, but this should not be widespread.

Drier weather builds back into the region for the middle of next week. High pressure starts to move our way again, so this should bring some sunshine after we start the day with some clouds on Tuesday. And we will bring sunshine into the forecast on Wednesday as well. After high temperatures remain in the 50s for the weekend and early next week, we should make it back into the lower 60s by Wednesday.

