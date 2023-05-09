Nice stretch of dry weather to end as rain returns this weekend in Metro Detroit

Our nice stretch of dry weather will come to an end this weekend, with rain expected on Mother’s Day.

Overnight skies will be clear, and temps drop down into the mid-40s. Winds ENE 5mph.

Wednesday

It could be a hazy sunrise as some smoke from wildfires in Alberta makes its way to the east side—otherwise, sunshine again Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday

More sun and warmer for Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees; Slight chance of a late-day shower Friday, but heavier, more widespread rain is on tap for the weekend. So if you don’t want to pick out mom’s flowers in the rain, you might want to get them early!

