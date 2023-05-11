Dry weather with chances of rain expected for Mother’s Day weekend in Metro Detroit

It won’t be perfect, but there will be plenty of dry times to get out and enjoy Mother’s Day weekend.

Friday

Friday highs return to the mid to upper 70s. We start the day with sunshine. Then clouds increase in the afternoon, and a few showers pop up, especially south of M-59.

Saturday

We expect a mix of clouds and sun Saturday, with highs back into the mid-70s.

Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day looks to be pretty cloudy with limited sunshine. But as long as the track of the next systems stays to our south, we should make it through the day dry with highs in the upper 60s.

