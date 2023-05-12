Mother’s Day weekend will be cloudy but dry in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

We’re not entirely out of the woods for a sprinkle or two, but most of the weekend will be dry.

This evening a few sprinkles, then cloudy and mild. Lows stay in the upper 50s.

Saturday

Saturday starts out with some clouds and maybe another light shower, especially on the west side.

But as the day goes along, skies will turn partly sunny, and our high gets back into the mid to upper 70s.

Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day will be quite cloudy but otherwise dry with temps staying just a touch below normal at 68 degrees.

