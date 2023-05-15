Cool temperatures to end weekend before sunshine returns to Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Mother’s Day brought mostly calm and pleasant weather to Southeast Michigan, but the weather will be even better for the start of the workweek.

Tonight, the most noticeable weather will be the cool air. Lows will be in the lower 40s in most of Metro Detroit, but temperatures will be as low as the upper 30s around Ann Arbor and mid 30s in Lapeer and Port Huron.

Clouds will move out from north to south. The gradual clearing overnight will help to allow temperatures to fall. Winds will be out of the north and north-northeast at 6 to 12 mph.

Then, we will welcome the sunshine.

Monday, it will be mostly sunny. Highs will reach the lower 70s. Winds will be light and variable before coming out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

We will have similar weather on Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny during the day. Temperatures will push into the mid to upper 70s. At night, it will be partly cloudy with the chance of isolated rain showers. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

Wednesday will be cooler, but it will still be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Lows will be around 40 degrees.

Thursday, it will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.

Friday, we will have the chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front sweeps through Southeast Michigan and Southwestern Ontario. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

The sunshine will return over the weekend. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 60s and Sunday’s highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.

