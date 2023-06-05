78º

Smoke from eastern Canadian wildfires will continue to bring hazy skies in Metro Detroit

Tuesday, Wednesday highs in upper 70s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

4Warn Weather – While everyone loves a nice sunny day, having this many dry days in a row is not good for a variety of reasons.

I’m sure your lawn could use a good soaking, and farmers have it even worse.

After another dry week, we do have at least a shot at some rain but not for quite some time.

Tuesday

Smoke from the eastern Canadian wildfires will continue to bring us hazy skies overnight and again Tuesday. Lows around 60, and the high Tuesday reaches 78. There will be a quiet rest of the week with sunshine and normal temperatures.

Weekend forecast

The big story is the chance of rain on Sunday. The last time we saw rain was May 20.

Drought conditions are getting worse day by day; More on the timing of the weekend rain coming up tonight on Local 4 News at 11.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

