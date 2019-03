DETROIT - Thursday evening's forecast includes the potential for severe thunderstorms across Metro Detroit.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 10 p.m.

