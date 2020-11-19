New COVID testing site in Ann Arbor to provide saliva testing

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department is offering contactless drive-thru COVID-19 saliva testing.
Testing is at at the parking lot at the 2|42 Community Church, 648 S. Wagner Road in Ann Arbor.
The county has partnered with LynxDx to offer the test from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday.
You do not have to be a county resident or have a doctor’s note. Testing can be done without health insurance.
Pre-registering is required at lynxdx.health/register.
The county said it has the capacity to do 150 to 200 tests per day with a turnaround for results between 24 to 48 hours, depending on how busy is the lab.
Results will be emailed.
You can watch the full report in the video posted above.
