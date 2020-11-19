New COVID testing site in Ann Arbor to provide saliva testing

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department is offering contactless drive-thru COVID-19 saliva testing.

Testing is at at the parking lot at the 2|42 Community Church, 648 S. Wagner Road in Ann Arbor.

The county has partnered with LynxDx to offer the test from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday.

You do not have to be a county resident or have a doctor’s note. Testing can be done without health insurance.

Pre-registering is required at lynxdx.health/register.

The county said it has the capacity to do 150 to 200 tests per day with a turnaround for results between 24 to 48 hours, depending on how busy is the lab.

Results will be emailed.

You can watch the full report in the video posted above.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit has been tracking the latest data to help better understand the situation across the state.

Our COVID-19 Data section tracks many of the key data points health officials are watching closely every single day.

Track key COVID-19 data points in Michigan: