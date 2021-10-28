Here’s your guide to a spooky Halloween weekend in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Calling all ghouls, ghosts and gargoyles!

In case you missed it, Halloween is happening on Sunday. Businesses around Tree Town are getting ready for a monstrously fun weekend by organizing events, passing out candy and celebrating the spookiest of holidays.

Here’s where you can have a hauntingly good time around Ann Arbor:

BOO BASH

Starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, the 10th annual Boo Bash returns to Briarwood Mall. Families and trick-or-treaters can get candy from mall stores and enjoy family-friendly entertainment and activities.

DO THE TIME WARP

It’s just a jump to the left, and a step to the right ... into the Michigan Theater. Join the Leather Medusas on Friday at 10 p.m. for a showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and a live shadow cast of the Tim Curry cult classic.

Ad

Read: Michigan issues 9 COVID safety recommendations for children, adults celebrating Halloween

ypsiGLOW

Join GLOW enthusiasts on Friday night as they light up Ypsilanti’s downtown, Depot Town and Cross Street areas. Music performances and art installations will take place at several venues.

MONSTER PETTING FARM

This Friday and Saturday, the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre will transform Domino’s Farm into a monstrous petting zoo. Take a guided tour past free-range zombies and penned werewolves.

Ad

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE NOCTURNAL KIND

Join the Leslie Science & Nature Center and some of its nighttime residents on Saturday for activities, a scavenger hunt and a campfire. Costumes and treat bags are encouraged.

BLACK WINE NIGHT

Partake in a spooky five-course meal during Vinology’s annual Black Wine Night. Saturday’s menu features a blind wine tasting and all-black food based around Dia de los Muertos. Find info here.

Ad

DOWNTOWN TRICK-OR-TREATING

Get your ghoul on as goblins, princesses, and caped crusaders take over downtown Mainstreet for trick-or-treating hosted by Main Street Area Association. The annual event starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

SPOOKY SKATING

On Sunday, gather up your witches and wizards for skating at Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena. Costumes are encouraged.

Read more: These are all the best Halloween movies and TV shows you can stream right now

Ad

PUPS ON PARADE

Grizzly Peak Brewing Company has gone to the dogs...sort of. The downtown Ann Arbor eatery is hosting a Halloween-themed Pups on the Patio costume contest Sunday afternoon. Learn more here.

HOCUS POCUS DRAG BRUNCH

If your little ones love stories, take them to a spooky storytime with Boylesque Drag at Ypsilanti’s SideTrack Bar and Grill. The event is part drag brunch, part fundraiser for the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

The drag troupe is hosting two other fundraising events this weekend for Ann Arbor’s Ozone House and SafeHouse Center. Find out more here.