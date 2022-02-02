You can track snow plows in Ann Arbor with this map

Plan for longer community as snow keeps piling up in Ann Arbor .

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The strength of the winter storm moving across Southeast Michigan varies by location.

Local 4 crews in Ann Arbor say the intensity has been picking up there Wednesday evening.

The good news is crews are out working to keep the roads safe for drivers. Ann Arbor uses an automatic vehicle location system so anyone can access an online map and track the work of snowplows throughout the city.

Color-coded in-screen icons are used to identify and track the snow plow truck activities. Solid blue means the ignition is on; Blue with green center means the truck is spreading salt and/or sand; Gray center line means the plow is down; Solid black means the ignition is off.

Click here to view the live snow plow tracking map.

Ad

Weather links: