31º
wdiv logo

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

You can track snow plows in Ann Arbor with this map

Snow keeps piling up in Ann Arbor

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Snow, Snow Plows, Weather, Winter Weather, Winter Storm, Snowstorm, February 2022 Snowstorm, City of Ann Arbor, All About Ann Arbor
Plan for longer community as snow keeps piling up in Ann Arbor .

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The strength of the winter storm moving across Southeast Michigan varies by location.

Local 4 crews in Ann Arbor say the intensity has been picking up there Wednesday evening.

The good news is crews are out working to keep the roads safe for drivers. Ann Arbor uses an automatic vehicle location system so anyone can access an online map and track the work of snowplows throughout the city.

Color-coded in-screen icons are used to identify and track the snow plow truck activities. Solid blue means the ignition is on; Blue with green center means the truck is spreading salt and/or sand; Gray center line means the plow is down; Solid black means the ignition is off.

Click here to view the live snow plow tracking map.

Weather links:

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter