Water main break in Ann Arbor takes 1 snow plow crew off roads until issue is fixed

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On top of dealing with the snow on roads, crews in Ann Arbor also have to fix a water main break.

At about mid-afternoon, Ann Arbor reported a 6-inch water main break on Susan Drive. They said it’s not a big problem and is not going to flood the streets or homes.

What the break is doing, however, is pulling one of the 25 snow plow crews off the road to fix the issue. Meantime, the county is bracing for more snows.

With 5,000 tons of salt at the ready, Washtenaw County’s 46 snow plows are attacking the quickly piling snow. The road commission’s Emily Kizer said crews got on the roads at around 4 a.m. and will work for about 16 hours.

When their shift is over they will go home, get a quick rest and be back for another 16-hour shift. The big question is when will the snow stop falling?

Ann Arbor city residents who want to know when their street will get plowed. There is a website where you can track snow plows in the city.

