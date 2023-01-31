Buhr Blitz skating event returns to Ann Arbor on Feb. 20

ANN ARBOR – Looking for something fun to do this season?

Enjoy ice skating with the whole family in the great outdoors at the annual Buhr Blitz skating event from noon-2 p.m. at the Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena.

The event falls on Feb. 20, which is also Presidents’ Day and mid-winter break for Ann Arbor Public Schools.

Buhr Park and GIVE 365 staff will be on site at the event, which will feature skating, fun and games on the ice, hot chocolate and s’mores. Skate rentals will be available for $3.

Admission rates:

Adult resident: $5

Nonresident: $6

Youth (17 & under) and senior (60+): $4

Nonresident youth and senior: $5

Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is located at 2751 Packard St.