Pontiac nonprofit organization keeps families together during hard times

PONTIAC, Mich. – A new facility owned by a nonprofit organization in Pontiac is allowing it to serve more children and facilities battling homelessness and addiction.

The new Hands of Hope Child Care Center is owned by Grace Centers of Hope in Pontiac.

Jessica Sullens said she’s thankful to be alive after battling a drug addiction. The mother of three has been at Grace Centers of Hope for five years now, and she’s happy to have a new place for her children.

“I was an addict,” Sullens said. “I was addicted to heroin and wanted a better life for my daughter.”

“It’s a dream come true,” said Kent Clark, CEO of Grace Centers of Hope.

Hands of Hope is for children from birth to 12 years old. The additional space at the new facility will accommodate all children who were previously on a waiting list for the center.

The children said they enjoy their time at the center, as well.

The new $1.2 million facility allows the nonprofit to care for and educate 76 children. It was funded through private donations.

